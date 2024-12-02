QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Increased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,669 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 957.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 292,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after acquiring an additional 264,909 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $775,000. B&L Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,657,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,450 shares of company stock worth $2,911,306. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen upgraded QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.15.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $158.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $176.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $127.49 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

