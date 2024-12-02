Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$126.00.

PD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$123.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$143.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$88.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$86.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$92.49. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$67.46 and a 1-year high of C$109.20.

(Get Free Report

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.