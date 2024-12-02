PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Short Interest Update

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,900 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 507,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,979.0 days.

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of PCELF remained flat at $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. PowerCell Sweden AB has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $3.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49.

Get PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) alerts:

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) develops and produces fuel cells stacks and fuel cell systems in Sweden, Germany, the United States, Netherlands, the United States, Norway, and internationally. It operates through Aviation, Marine, Off-Road, On-Road, And Power Generation segments. The company offers Power Generation 5, a system that is used for integration with the customized output to a certain power and voltage target; Power Generation System 200, a compact fuel cell system that operates low inlet pressures for various renewable fuels; and Power Generation System 100, a fuel cell system that enables durable and flexible use, with an electric output of up to 100 kW specifically designed to accomplish compact integration together with a high-power output and robust construction.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.