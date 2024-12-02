PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Short Interest Update

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,900 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 507,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,979.0 days.
PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of PCELF remained flat at $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. PowerCell Sweden AB has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $3.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49.
PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PowerCell Sweden AB (publ)
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.