Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $2.98 Million in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 90,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in PPL by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.4% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 79,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in PPL by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in PPL by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

PPL stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. PPL had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.96%.

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $314,680.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,107.90. The trade was a 42.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

