Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 162 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 11,753.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,200 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $820,929,000 after acquiring an additional 946,109 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,726,000 after acquiring an additional 504,091 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 561,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,083,000 after acquiring an additional 300,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,754,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $314,620,000 after acquiring an additional 238,964 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lear from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays downgraded Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lear from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Lear Stock Performance

LEA stock opened at $97.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.53. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $147.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.32. Lear had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Lear’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

