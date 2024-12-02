Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $1.25 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $59.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.27. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The company has a market capitalization of $120.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,091.20. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,499.03. The trade was a 3.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

