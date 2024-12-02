Piper Sandler Raises Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $42.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of HOOD opened at $37.92 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.53 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $4,815,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,045,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,201,164.44. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,685,549 shares of company stock worth $114,953,194 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 464,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after buying an additional 203,354 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 330,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 165,791 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 376.5% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 144,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 114,525 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $770,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

