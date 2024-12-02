PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Update

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the October 31st total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance
Shares of GHY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.70. 123,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,927. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $13.11.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PGIM Global High Yield Fund
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.