PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Update

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the October 31st total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GHY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.70. 123,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,927. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after buying an additional 20,555 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,889,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 264,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 232,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 193,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

