Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Short Interest Update

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the October 31st total of 3,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.38.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of PNR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.99. 636,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,837. Pentair has a twelve month low of $63.38 and a twelve month high of $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $357,615.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,853.44. This trade represents a 15.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Pentair by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Pentair by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

