PDT Partners LLC Sells 210,340 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 210,340 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.13% of SSR Mining worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,303,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,034,000 after purchasing an additional 533,880 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in SSR Mining by 45.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,228,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,212 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in SSR Mining by 73.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,636,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,417 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 6.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 75,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 637,161 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSRM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on SSR Mining from $6.30 to $6.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $5.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $12.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

