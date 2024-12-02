PDT Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNCY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 1,660.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 3.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $761.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $17.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.30 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 37,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $578,221.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,464.55. This trade represents a 31.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $30,688.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,158 shares in the company, valued at $524,652.58. This represents a 5.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,720 shares of company stock worth $694,763. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

See Also

