PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,500 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,426,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,918,000 after purchasing an additional 679,558 shares during the period. Linonia Partnership LP grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,395,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,329,000 after buying an additional 185,077 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,917,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 65.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 291,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,251,000 after acquiring an additional 115,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 18,001.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,220,000 after acquiring an additional 256,702 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.08.
Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software
In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $4,024,928.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,523,889.92. This represents a 7.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.68, for a total value of $253,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at $35,773,872.48. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,179 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of GWRE stock opened at $202.89 on Monday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $207.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,535.81, a P/E/G ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.16.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Guidewire Software Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
Read More
