PDT Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Thermon Group worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 8,193.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Thermon Group by 26.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 311.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Thermon Group stock opened at $31.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on THR

About Thermon Group

(Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.