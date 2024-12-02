PDT Partners LLC Buys 91,312 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,312 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLO. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in OLO by 644,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in OLO by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 12,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OLO

In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $66,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 569,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,309.10. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sherri Manning sold 9,356 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $45,844.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,228.60. This trade represents a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,148 shares of company stock worth $554,425. Insiders own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

OLO Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $7.29 on Monday. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06.

OLO Profile

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company’s platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands’ on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants’ direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

