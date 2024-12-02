PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 57,111 Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 640.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $211,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE stock opened at $15.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Cenovus Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

About Cenovus Energy

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.