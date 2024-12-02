Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Short Interest Update

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 6,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 559,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Paragon 28 Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Paragon 28 stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 340,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,226. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Paragon 28 has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $863.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paragon 28 will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

In other Paragon 28 news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc sold 72,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $732,871.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,559,065 shares in the company, valued at $107,280,100.40. This trade represents a 0.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 234,805 shares of company stock worth $2,401,889. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paragon 28 by 46,660.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

