Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Short Interest Update

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 559,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 248.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 78.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 68.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Omnicell from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Omnicell from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $39.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Omnicell Stock Down 3.9 %

OMCL stock opened at $46.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.46, a PEG ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.81. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $55.74.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

