OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Short Interest Update

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the October 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCCIO remained flat at $24.78 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.1276 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

