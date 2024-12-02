Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,600 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the October 31st total of 466,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,536.0 days.
Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of NFPDF stock remained flat at $26.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $26.45.
About Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd.
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.