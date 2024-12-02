Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,600 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the October 31st total of 466,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,536.0 days.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of NFPDF stock remained flat at $26.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

About Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods and Beverages, Confectionery, The Americas, China, Asia, EMEA, and Domestic Others segments.

