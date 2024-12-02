New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $20.00 (OTC:NTBP)

New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NTBP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 20.00 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd.
New Tripoli Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %
OTC NTBP opened at $850.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $850.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $899.24. New Tripoli Bancorp has a 12 month low of $835.80 and a 12 month high of $1,349.97.
About New Tripoli Bancorp
