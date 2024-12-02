Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) and Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Critical Analysis

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) and Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nebius Group and Nexxen International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nebius Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nexxen International 0 1 4 0 2.80

Nexxen International has a consensus price target of $9.30, suggesting a potential downside of 5.10%. Given Nexxen International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nexxen International is more favorable than Nebius Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

21.9% of Nebius Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Nexxen International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nebius Group and Nexxen International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebius Group -4.76% 7.18% 4.00% Nexxen International 3.96% 7.49% 4.70%

Volatility and Risk

Nebius Group has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexxen International has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nebius Group and Nexxen International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebius Group $8.92 billion 0.89 $221.50 million ($0.57) -38.58 Nexxen International $331.99 million 1.96 -$21.49 million $0.04 245.00

Nebius Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nexxen International. Nebius Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexxen International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nexxen International beats Nebius Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability. It also offers Avride, an autonomous driving solution which targets ride-hailing, logistics, e-commerce, and food/grocery delivery as application domains, as well as focuses on autonomous vehicles and delivery robots; and TripleTen, an EdTech service that prepares specialists for STEM roles, and equipping them with essential technology skills. The company was formerly known as Yandex N.V. and changed its name to Nebius Group N.V. in August 2024. Nebius Group N.V. was founded in 1989 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tremor International Ltd and changed its name to Nexxen International Ltd. in January 2024. Nexxen International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

