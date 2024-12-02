MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 362,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,730 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $98,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in MongoDB by 327.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 106.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in MongoDB by 4.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 57.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.17, for a total value of $698,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,469,175.02. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $77,387.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,000. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,189. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on MongoDB from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $323.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.78 and a beta of 1.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.74 and a 1 year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

