McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,681 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 127,542.9% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,874,000 after buying an additional 35,712 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2,143.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.57.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $628.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $542.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $560.02. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $431.35 and a one year high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.73 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

