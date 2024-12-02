Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Short Interest Update

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the October 31st total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE LOW opened at $272.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.30. The company has a market cap of $154.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $196.32 and a 1 year high of $287.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $306.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. This represents a 41.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. This represents a 30.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,697 shares of company stock worth $5,214,586. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

