Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Legend Power Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LPSIF opened at $0.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. Legend Power Systems has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.25.

About Legend Power Systems

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

