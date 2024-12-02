Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Legend Power Systems Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:LPSIF opened at $0.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. Legend Power Systems has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.25.
About Legend Power Systems
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Legend Power Systems
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Ambarella’s Traction Drives Stock Surge: Market Reversal Underway
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- NVIDIA Invested in These 2 AI Stocks, Should You?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Contrarian Play: Why Workday Stock Is a Buy After Guidance Cut
Receive News & Ratings for Legend Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.