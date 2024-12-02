KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives $154.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 14.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 118.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 240.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $483,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $162.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $163.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.74 and a 200 day moving average of $123.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

