Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total value of $60,126.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,027.80. The trade was a 6.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,248,773,000 after acquiring an additional 194,294 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $702,671,000 after purchasing an additional 292,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $697,411,000 after purchasing an additional 323,235 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,378,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,540,000 after purchasing an additional 79,774 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $175,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $170.84 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $175.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.44 and its 200 day moving average is $147.07.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

