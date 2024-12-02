Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PPRUY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kering to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Kering
Kering Stock Performance
Kering Company Profile
Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kering
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 2 Home Improvement Leaders Building Momentum for Upside
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.