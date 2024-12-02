JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Position Lifted by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,049,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,032,746 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,505,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after purchasing an additional 539,682 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,739,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,617,000 after purchasing an additional 534,547 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 821,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,549,000 after buying an additional 524,261 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $60.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.95. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

