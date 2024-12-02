Joseph E. Mcneely Sells 2,382 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) insider Joseph E. Mcneely sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $113,692.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,455.73. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ANDE traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $48.46. 159,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,199. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.60. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Andersons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 323.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

