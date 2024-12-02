Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Price Target Lowered to $137.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.20.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:KSPI opened at $106.40 on Monday. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a twelve month low of $85.02 and a twelve month high of $143.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.97.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts predict that Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 36.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the third quarter valued at about $7,942,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 191.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,343,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,391,000 after buying an additional 2,196,646 shares during the period. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

