iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYW. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 750,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $159.33 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $114.84 and a one year high of $161.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

