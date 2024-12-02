iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Increased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Centiva Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Centiva Capital LP owned 0.23% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $86,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after acquiring an additional 723,492 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.54 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.37 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.38.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

