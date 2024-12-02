iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Down 11.1% in November

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 477,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

iShares India 50 ETF Price Performance

iShares India 50 ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,876. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $57.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.45 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

