iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Arrowroot Family Office LLC

Arrowroot Family Office LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 38,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 158,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $64.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.59.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

