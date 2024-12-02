Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the October 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.11. 8,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,313. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $26.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1586 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSJU. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,368,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 262,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,320,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 30,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

