Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the October 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.11. 8,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,313. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $26.58.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1586 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.
The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
