International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THMFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:THM opened at $0.46 on Thursday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $91.66 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.18.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a Canada-based resource exploration company possessing a portfolio of Alaskan and Nevada based gold and base metal exploration projects. The Company is currently focused on the Livengood Gold Project located in the north of Fairbanks, Alaska. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

