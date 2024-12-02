International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:THM opened at $0.46 on Thursday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $91.66 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.18.
About International Tower Hill Mines
