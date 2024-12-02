Inspired (LON:INSE) Stock Price Up 21.7% – Here’s Why

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 21.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 43 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 42.60 ($0.54). Approximately 242,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 104,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.44).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a research note on Friday, August 16th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Inspired’s payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.
Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its Assurance Division reviews, analyzes, and negotiates gas and electricity contracts. The company's Optimisation Division focuses on client's energy consumption optimization services include forensic audits, energy projects, and water solutions.
