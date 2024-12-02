Insider Buying: CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) Insider Acquires £21,819.38 in Stock

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) insider Richard Gray acquired 4,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 451 ($5.73) per share, with a total value of £21,819.38 ($27,714.19).

CT Private Equity Trust Price Performance

Shares of CTPE stock opened at GBX 460 ($5.84) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £328.90 million, a PE ratio of 2,421.05 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 439.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 449.85. CT Private Equity Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 412 ($5.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 490 ($6.22).

Get CT Private Equity Trust alerts:

CT Private Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.01 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. CT Private Equity Trust’s payout ratio is presently 14,736.84%.

About CT Private Equity Trust

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CT Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.