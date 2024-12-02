Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY) Shares Sold by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC owned 1.53% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $59,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period.

BATS BMAY opened at $40.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.65.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

