IAGON Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $122.71 Million (IAG)

IAGON (IAG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One IAGON token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, IAGON has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. IAGON has a market cap of $122.71 million and $1.28 million worth of IAGON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IAGON

IAGON launched on July 27th, 2021. IAGON’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,020,434 tokens. The Reddit community for IAGON is https://reddit.com/r/iagon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IAGON is iagon.com. IAGON’s official Twitter account is @iagonofficial. The official message board for IAGON is blog.iagon.com.

Buying and Selling IAGON

According to CryptoCompare, “IAGON (IAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cardano platform. IAGON has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 376,020,434 in circulation. The last known price of IAGON is 0.34579113 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,314,748.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://iagon.com/.”

