Holocene Advisors LP Sells 249,275 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Holocene Advisors LP cut its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,788,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,275 shares during the quarter. Fortune Brands Innovations comprises about 1.0% of Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 2.24% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $249,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBIN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,920,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,950 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 48.8% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,326,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,866,000 after buying an additional 2,075,673 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 12,402.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 337,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after buying an additional 334,865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,857,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 906,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,873,000 after acquiring an additional 189,635 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBIN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $78.30 on Monday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $90.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average is $76.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.04%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

