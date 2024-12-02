Holocene Advisors LP Sells 234,795 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,795 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.81% of Clorox worth $163,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 139.8% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Clorox by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Up 0.0 %

CLX stock opened at $167.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.09 and a 200 day moving average of $149.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Clorox

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.