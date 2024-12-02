Holocene Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,218 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $108,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 183.3% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,820,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,645,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth $11,810,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 272.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CP shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.6 %

CP opened at $76.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.23.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.