Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Down 0.1 %

ENB stock opened at $43.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $43.70.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 121.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENB

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.