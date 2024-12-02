Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the period. AES accounts for about 1.5% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 73,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in AES by 77.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in AES by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of AES by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $13.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

About AES



The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

