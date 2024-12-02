Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HIMS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Imperial Capital downgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $33.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $169,491.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,447.40. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $34,354.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,011.40. This trade represents a 1.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,153,519 shares of company stock worth $24,486,721. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.