Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) is Holocene Advisors LP’s 8th Largest Position

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,932 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide makes up approximately 1.3% of Holocene Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $315,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 23.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 129.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 18,965 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 271.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 47.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 26.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,384,375.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,423.09. The trade was a 38.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,933. This trade represents a 23.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $254.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.26 and a 200 day moving average of $222.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.92 and a 52 week high of $255.86.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.