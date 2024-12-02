Hilltop Holdings Inc. Grows Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 391.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 60,596 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,653,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,087,043,000 after purchasing an additional 21,282,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,700,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393,398 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $225,675,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,563,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,837 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.40. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.02 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

