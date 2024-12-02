Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 244 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 18,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $69.61 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.22 and its 200-day moving average is $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. This trade represents a 14.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QSR. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.